Lee County East Middle School’s Ousmane Kromah scored 31 points Saturday afternoon to lead the fourth-seeded Trojans to a 56-52 upset over top-seeded Albany Middle School in the semi-finals of the Deep South Conference championship tournament. Albany Middle’s Jaian Burns made it tough for the Trojans, however. He scored 14 fourth quarter points as the Indians rallied to come from behind. Kromah sank a free throw with 10 seconds left in the game to secure the win for the Trojans. Lee East will now face Radium Springs Monday afternoon at Monroe High School for the conference championship.
Kromah helped build Lee East’s lead in the third quarter with back to back steals and layups to give the Trojans a 37-30 lead late in the third and Lee East held on for a 40-33 lead at the end of the third.
In the fourth quarter, Burns put on a show.
Early in the fourth Burns blocked a shot and took the ball away and drove to the basket for two points. On the next trip down the court he drilled a long three to close the gap to one at 45-44 and after a Trojan timeout, he stole the ball again and put two points into the basket to give the Indians the lead. After the Trojans scored, he scored three more baskets to put the Indians ahead 52-47 with 1:26 left in the game.
But the Lee Trojans would not quit. Loronzo Still swished a three with 50 seconds left to put the Trojans up 53-52 and then David Kile pulled down a rebound from a missed shot and put in the hoop for two more to give the Trojans a 55-52 with 17 seconds remaining. Hall finally missed one when he tried a long three-pointer to tie the game and the Indians fouled Kromah to try and get the ball again. Kromah hit one of the two to give the Trojans their four-point victory.
The Indians had beaten Lee East three times earlier this year.
The win by Lee East means the Trojans will face Radium Springs for the Deep South Conference championship Monday afternoon. Radium Springs beat Ben Hill Middle School 66-32 in the first semifinal to advance. The Radium Springs Panthers were led by Melvin Chambless with 12 points, Braylon Chaney scored 11, and Justin Burns added eight.
The boy’s game will follow the girl’s championship game that will feature the top-seeded Lady Rams of Worth County Middle against the Lady Indians of Albany Middle. The Lady Rams beat Ben Hill Middle 35-23 and Albany Middle School beat Merry Acres in the first semifinal Saturday morning. The championship games begin Monday at 4 p.m. at Monroe High School.
