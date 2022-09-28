Lee East quarterback Jerviah Martin (1) runs for yardage against Merry Acres in Wednesday's game at Lee County's Trojan Stadium. Martin scored the winning touchdown on a 31-yard run in the fourth quarter.
LEESBURG — The Lee Middle East Trojans scored two second-half touchdowns and claimed the top spot in the Deep South Football Conference playoffs, which will begin next week, with a 14-12 win over Merry Acres 14-12 at Lee County's Trojan Stadium Wednesday afternoon.
But it might have been a different story.
Merry Acres' Royce Powell pulled down a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josiah Franklin just before halftime to give the Braves a 6-0 lead at the break. In the third quarter, the Trojans took the lead when Greg Batson intercepted one of Franklin's passes and raced 58 yards into the end zone for the touchdown. Lee East quarterback Jerviah Martin threw a pass to Carter Stanich for the two-point conversion that gave Lee East an 8-6 lead.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Trojans extended their lead when Martin broke free for a 31-yard touchdown run when it looked like the Braves defense had him hemmed up in the backfield. Somehow Martin wiggled away and raced 31 yards down the sideline for the touchdown. The two-point conversion failed but Lee East led 14-8.
The Braves closed the gap on the next possession when Franklin threw a perfect strike to Montravious Clay for a 52-yard touchdown pass play. The Lee East defense had pushed the Braves into a 4th and 12 situation when Franklin connected with Clay for the touchdown. The two-point conversion failed.
With time getting low the Braves were hoping for one more chance to get the ball. Merry Acres had pushed the Trojans back with a 3rd and 12 play when the Trojans got a break. The pass intended for the Lee receiver hit the ground and bounced up into the receiver's hand and the play was called a complete pass. The Trojans still faced a fourth and one, but then Merry Acres jumped offsides and the Trojans got the first down and ran the clock out.
The win puts Lee East atop the standings in the Deep South Conference and it will host the No. 4 team next week. Merry Acres will be the No. 2 seed and will host the third seed. If both teams win next week, they will play each other again for the conference championship.
