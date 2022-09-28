martin lee east.jpg

Lee East quarterback Jerviah Martin (1) runs for yardage against Merry Acres in Wednesday's game at Lee County's Trojan Stadium. Martin scored the winning touchdown on a 31-yard run in the fourth quarter.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG — The Lee Middle East Trojans scored two second-half touchdowns and claimed the top spot in the Deep South Football Conference playoffs, which will begin next week, with a 14-12 win over Merry Acres 14-12 at Lee County's Trojan Stadium Wednesday afternoon.

But it might have been a different story.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.