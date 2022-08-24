LEESBURG — The Lee Middle School West Trojans blew past Radium Springs 32-8 Wednesday afternoon behind a strong rushing game led by Jace Murray, Jordan Bush and Dominique Ball.
Murray opened up the offense for the Trojans with two nice runs that pushed the ball across midfield and down to the Panther 45-yard line. One play later, Bush raced around the left side of the line and past the Panther defense for the touchdown. Murray went through the line for the two-point conversion and Lee led 8-0.
The Panthers responded with a 59-yard touchdown run of their own on their third play from scrimmage but the run was called back because of a holding penalty. On the next play, Lee West's Ayden Mazaiegos intercepted a Panther pass and the Trojans had possession at the Panther 38.
On the first play of that possession, quarterback Ball picked up 10 yards, then a couple of plays later, he started toward the right side of the field, cut back and went through the Panther defense on the left side and raced in for a 19-yard touchdown. Murray dove in for the two-point conversion to make it 16-0.
A fumble recovery by Ball and an interception by Kadarius Jackson kept the Panther offense off the field.
In the third quarter, the Trojans got possession first and Murray hit another nice run down to the 20 yard line. Moments later, Ball squeezed through the line on a quarterback keeper for the third Trojan touchdown. Ball then hit Mazariegos for the two-point conversion to make the score 24-0.
The Trojans pushed the score to 32-0 late in the third on a 16-yard touchdown pass to Maraziegos and then Bush scored the two-point conversion.
The Panthers scored their only touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter on a 16-yard touchdown pass and then ran in for the two point conversion.
