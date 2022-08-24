0004.jpg

Lee West's Jace Murray (with the ball) heads down field with blocking help from Carter Rheney (72) and Jordan Bush (8) on Wednesday.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG — The Lee Middle School West Trojans blew past Radium Springs 32-8 Wednesday afternoon behind a strong rushing game led by Jace Murray, Jordan Bush and Dominique Ball.

Murray opened up the offense for the Trojans with two nice runs that pushed the ball across midfield and down to the Panther 45-yard line. One play later, Bush raced around the left side of the line and past the Panther defense for the touchdown. Murray went through the line for the two-point conversion and Lee led 8-0.

