Celebration in the End Zone

Lee West Middle School's Ayden Mazariego (1) and Kayden Thomas (3) celebrate in the end zone after Thomas' eight yard run in the second quarter of Wednesday's game in Leesburg.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG — The Lee West Trojans scored three touchdowns in the last 17 seconds of the first half and beat Albany Middle School 26-0 to end their football season on Wednesday. 

The Trojans led 6-0 when Jace Murray scored on an eight-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. The Trojans had gotten possession on an interception by Chase McInvale and drove down the field toward the end of the first quarter. The two teams had gone back and forth with the defenses controlling things until a crazy 17 seconds at the end of the second quarter.

