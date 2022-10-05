LEESBURG — The Lee West Trojans scored three touchdowns in the last 17 seconds of the first half and beat Albany Middle School 26-0 to end their football season on Wednesday.
The Trojans led 6-0 when Jace Murray scored on an eight-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. The Trojans had gotten possession on an interception by Chase McInvale and drove down the field toward the end of the first quarter. The two teams had gone back and forth with the defenses controlling things until a crazy 17 seconds at the end of the second quarter.
Playing quarterback, Jordan Bush threw a pass to Kayden Thomas for a 39-yard pickup then connected with Bush again for a four-yard touchdown pass with 17 seconds remaining in the half. The Trojans tried an onside kick and McInvale recovered it for the Trojans at the 46-yard line. Bush then threw to Dominique Ball who raced all the way in for another Lee touchdown to make the score 18-0. The conversion play by Kadarius Jackson put the Trojans ahead 20-0 with nine seconds left in the half.
The Trojans kicked another onside kick, an Albany player picked up the ball and ran toward the right side of the ball near the 40-yard line. He dropped the ball and Lee lineman Carter Rheney picked up the ball and raced to the end zone as the horn sounded. Seventeen seconds and the Trojans had scored 20 points.
The Trojans got the ball again on an onside kick to start the third quarter, but Albany Middle's Jamarcus Potts picked off a Trojan pass to end that drive.
This game ended the season for both teams, but the Deep South Football Conference Playoffs begin next week. The unbeaten Lee East Trojans will host Crisp County in one semifinal and Merry Acres will play Sumter County in Americus in the other semifinal.