Lee West Middle School running back Braxton Honer battles with opponents of Merry Acres for extra yards in Wednesday game at Lee County High School. Honer scored the first touchdown of the game on a long run to start the scoring and he scored again later. Lee West built an early lead and held off a late challenge from Merry Acres to win 38-30. See the full gallery of photos on albanyherald.com.
