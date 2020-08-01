Leesburg resident Brantley Baker helped Georgia to a 9-7 victory Saturday in the 45th annual Georgia-South Carolina Junior Challenge Match in Rocky Face.
Baker, a rising senior at Lee County, defeated South Carolina’s Griffin Tarver 4-and-2 on Friday, and halved his match Saturday with South Carolina’s William Jennings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.