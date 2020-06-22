SAVANNAH — Leesburg resident Brantley Baker is tied for 18th after Monday’s first round of the Georgia State Golf Association Junior Championship at The Savannah Golf Club.
Baker shot 2-over-par 73 in the first round. He is seven shots off the lead, held by Valdosta’s Parker Highsmith.
