SAVANNAH — Leesburg resident Brantley Baker is tied for 18th after Monday’s first round of the Georgia State Golf Association Junior Championship at The Savannah Golf Club.

Baker shot 2-over-par 73 in the first round. He is seven shots off the lead, held by Valdosta’s Parker Highsmith.

