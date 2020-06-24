golf logo.jpg

SAVANNAH — Leesburg resident Brantley Baker tied for fifth in this week’s Georgia State Golf Association Junior Championship at Savannah Golf Club.

Baker finished at 6-over-par 219, five shots off the winning total of Rome’s Hogan Ingram. He opened with a first-round 73, then shot 70 and 76 in his final two rounds.

