Legendary Albany State basketball coach Oliver Jones passed away today, according to sources close to the family.
Jones led the Albany State basketball program from 1972-2000 and won six SIAC championships during his time. He and his brothers all played for Albany State prior to that.
Jones was a frequent special fan at the ASU games and was on the sidelines for the Golden Rams’ games this season.
The Jones Brothers (Oliver, Melvin, Wilbert, Caldwell, Major and Charles) are widely recognized as the only family to produce six brothers who played professional basketball, including four who played in the NBA. All six brothers attended Albany State College and collectively played as centers for the ASU men’s basketball team for 18 consecutive years. One of the brothers, Oliver Jones, served as head coach of the basketball team for 28 years. The basketball court will be named in his honor to further recognize his contributions to the institution.
