...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Panhandle of Florida,
and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
1 of 2
Monroe's Marianna Wright won the girl's 300-meter hurdles and the 400-meter dash Saturday in the LC Smith and Winfred Benson relays hosted by Monroe at Hugh Mills Stadium. Schools from all over southwest Georgia sent athletes to compete.
Terrell Academy freshman Anna Kate Miller (third from left) finished second in the girls 3200 meter race Saturday during the LC Smith and Winfred Benson Relays at Hugh Mills Stadium, which was hosted by Monroe Comprehensive High School. Miller said it was only her second time running the two-mile races on a track, but she did run Cross Country. The events were still taking place Saturday afternoon so check the Albany Herald for more results Monday and a photo gallery online at albanyherald.com.
Monroe's Marianna Wright won the girl's 300-meter hurdles and the 400-meter dash Saturday in the LC Smith and Winfred Benson relays hosted by Monroe at Hugh Mills Stadium. Schools from all over southwest Georgia sent athletes to compete.
Terrell Academy freshman Anna Kate Miller (third from left) finished second in the girls 3200 meter race Saturday during the LC Smith and Winfred Benson Relays at Hugh Mills Stadium, which was hosted by Monroe Comprehensive High School. Miller said it was only her second time running the two-mile races on a track, but she did run Cross Country. The events were still taking place Saturday afternoon so check the Albany Herald for more results Monday and a photo gallery online at albanyherald.com.
ALBANY - A cloudy. cool day with an added chilly wind kept hundreds of athletes wrapped in blankets and jackets as they waited for their events to arrive Saturday at Hugh Mills Stadium. With temperatures in the 40s early in the day athletes and coaches rejoiced when the sun popped out and temperatures rose slightly higher as the competition heated up.
Schools from all over south Georgia and one from Panama City Beach, Fla. sent teams to compete in the LC Smith and Winfred Benson relays.
Outstanding and notable performances from Albany-area athletes include:
Boys:Dougherty's Austin Davis won the boy's 100-meter and 200-meter dashes; Westover's Emmanuel Frazier for a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash and a second-place finish in the 200-meter dash. Tykerie Washington of Monroe finished third in the boy's 400-meter dash. Monroe's Sedrick Roundtree placed second in the 800-meter dash; Worth County's Evan Zupko placed second in the 1600-meter run; Dougherty's 400-meter relay team placed third behind Carver-Columbus and Valdosta; Monroe's 800-meter relay team finished third behind Valdosta and Carver-Columbus; Monroe's 3200-meter relay team placed second and Lee County's team third behind Valdosta; Sherwood Christian's Ahlias Pobre won the boy's pole vault; and Westover's Nicolas Lane won the boy's discus throw with Lee County's Jace Molden third.
Girls:Westover's Madison Mitchell took second place in the girl's 100-meter and 200-meter races while Monroe's Kaitlyn Williams finished fourth in the 100-meter and third in the 200-meter; Monroe went 1-2-3 in the 400-meter run - Marianna Wright took first, Eve Craig finished second and Jurdyn Johnson crossed in third; Eve Craig won the 800-meter; Terrell Academy's Anna Kate Miller placed second in the 3200-meter run and third in the 1600-meter run; Monroe's Ricoria Winchester won the 100-meter hurdles with Lee County's Kennedy Snead in second; Monroe's Marianna Wright won the 300-meter hurdles, followed by Dougherty's Nia Burgess in second, Monroe's Winchester in third and Lee County's Ja'Queeze Mullins in fourth; Westover's 400-meter relay took first and Lee County finished third; Monroe won the 800-meter and the 1600-meter relays, while Westover took third in the 800-meter relay and second in the 1600-meter relay, then won the 3200-meter relay; Westover's Rayven Thurston took second in the triple jump and teammate Tejah Lawson won the girl's discus throw.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?