There were no drastic changes at the top of the high school football polls this week, but two South Georgia teams are no longer listed among the top 10. In Class 5A, defending state champion Bainbridge dropped out after losing to Veterans and in Class 4A region champion Cairo fell out after losing to Carver-Columbus 52-46 in double overtime.
With Cairo out, there are no Region 1-AAAA teams ranked in the top ten, but the Carver (6-1) and the Westover Patriots (5-1) will battle in a big region game Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium. The Tigers are coming off the huge win over the region champs while the Patriots are following a thumping of Shaw last Thursday.
In Class 6A the Lee County Trojans (5-1) remain in the #4 spot behind top-ranked Dacula, second-ranked Valdosta and third-ranked Harrison. Valdosta knocked Houston County out of the top ten by whipping the Bears 52-20 and they will play the Coffee Trojans this week. Coffee is currently ranked at #6.
The Lee County Trojans begin region play this week when Northside-Warner Robins comes to town Friday night. Northside is 3-3 on the season so far and lost to Coffee 7-0 this past Friday night.
Pelham set a school record for most points in a game Friday night by beating Stewart County 83-6. The Hornets remain in the #3 spot in Class A and will take on Chattahoochee County Friday night. The Mitchell County Eagles had no struggle with Calhoun County Saturday night and breezed to a 61-0 win to remain in the #5 spot in Class A. The Eagles travel to Donaldsonville to take on the Indians of Seminole County Friday night.
South Georgia still has the leader in Georgia’s largest classification with the Lowndes Vikings ranked #1. The Vikings were off Friday night and will play Tift County Friday night. Third-ranked Colquitt County will travel to St. Mary’s to face #10-ranked Camden County.
