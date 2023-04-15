Isaiah Rayner

Westover's Isaiah Rayner won the boy's high jump, long jump and triple jump Saturday at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany to help his team finish second behind Lowndes in the Westover Relays. Rayner, who is listed as one of the top triple jumpers in the Class 4A, hit a personal best of 47.6 inches.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - A near-perfect spring today brought out the best in some local athletes as teams gathered at Hugh Mills Stadium for the annual Westover Relays. Lowndes High School of Valdosta took the top spot for both the boys and the girls, with Westover second, Lee County third, and Monroe in fourth place.

Westover's boys shined in field events and earned top points from Isaiah Rayner who won the high jump, the long jump, and the triple jump. Rayner jumped a personal best of 47.6 inches in the triple jump that was almost five inches farther than his nearest competitor. Nicholas Lane took first place in the shot put and the discus throw.

