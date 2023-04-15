Westover's Isaiah Rayner won the boy's high jump, long jump and triple jump Saturday at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany to help his team finish second behind Lowndes in the Westover Relays. Rayner, who is listed as one of the top triple jumpers in the Class 4A, hit a personal best of 47.6 inches.
ALBANY - A near-perfect spring today brought out the best in some local athletes as teams gathered at Hugh Mills Stadium for the annual Westover Relays. Lowndes High School of Valdosta took the top spot for both the boys and the girls, with Westover second, Lee County third, and Monroe in fourth place.
Westover's boys shined in field events and earned top points from Isaiah Rayner who won the high jump, the long jump, and the triple jump. Rayner jumped a personal best of 47.6 inches in the triple jump that was almost five inches farther than his nearest competitor. Nicholas Lane took first place in the shot put and the discus throw.
Kavon Johnson added points for Westover with a sixth-place finish in the high jump, a fifth-place finish in the long jump, and a third-place finish in the triple jump.
The Westover 800-meter relay team of Kelvin Williams, Zyler Thomas, Isaac Prince, and Braylon Ball took third place behind Lowndes and Sumter County.
Lee County's Kason Hooks won four events for the Trojans including 100-meter and 200-meter dashes plus the 110-meter and 300-meter high hurdles.
Monroe got the win in the 400-meter relay with a team of Marlo Newbill, Justin Burns, Johnny Cauley, and J'Vyein Vicks. Dougherty took second in that same race with Jason Armstrong, Jariahus Hawkins, Jamie Wooden, and Austin Davis. Davis also earned points for Dougherty with a third-place finish in the 100-meter and a second-place finish in the 200-meter. Armstrong took fourth in each of those two races.
In the girl's 100-meter dash, Lowndes' Kaedreon Thomas took first Monroe's Marianna Wright in second, Westover's Madison Mitchell in third, and Lee County's Jade Cintron in fourth. Wright won the 200-meter dash with Mitchell in second and Monroe's Kaitlyn Williams in third and Cintron in fourth again.
Jada Landers won the 1600-meter run for Westover with Lee County Hadiya Ali taking third place.
Lowndes' Kendall Johnson won the 100-meter hurdles with Westover's Destiny Love in second and Monroe's Ricoria Winchester in third.
Monroe's Wright won the 300-meter hurdles and then helped her relay team which also included Eve Craig, Kaitlyn Williams and Jurdyn Johnson to win the 1600-meter relay. Westover's relay team of Kennedy Ingram, Destiny Love, Lynziria Thomas, andAlex Marcus took second place in that relay.
The Westover 3200-meter relay team of Nina Daniel, Jada Landers, Kennedy Ingram, and Tania Lamar finished in first more than a minute ahead of their closest competition - Calvary Day School. Lee County was in third.
Westover's Rayven Thurston took second in both the long jump and the triple jump which was won by Lowndes' Kayla McConnehead.