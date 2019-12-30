ATLANTA -- The LSU coaches will be able to break out the good stuff this New Year's, knowing that they'll have large chunks of cash heading their way now that the Tigers are going to the national championship.
The coaching staff will receive a total of $1.42 million in bonus checks after beating Oklahoma 63-28 in the Peach Bowl semifinal, advancing to the championship round of the College Football Playoff.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron will receive the heftiest check at $700,000, according to the incentive sections of the coaches' contracts.
That includes an accumulation of winning the SEC Championship Game ($200,000), appearing in the College Football Playoff semifinals ($250,000) and reaching the national championship ($150,000).
The fourth-year coach has already earned a $500,000 bonus for LSU winning 12 games in the regular season, and he could earn a total of $1.7 million in incentive bonuses if the Tigers win the national championship.
The entire coaching staff will earn post-season incentive bonus checks totaling $2.1 million if the championship is won.
Here's the list of bonus incentives the LSU coaching staff earned with the national championship berth:
-- Ed Orgeron: $700,000
-- Dave Aranda (Defensive coordinator): $100,000
-- Steve Ensminger (Offensive coordinator): $100,000
-- Tommie Robinson (Assistant head coach/running backs/recruiting coordinator): $100,000
-- Joe Brady (Passing game coordinator/wide receivers): $75,000
-- Bill Busch (Safeties): $75,000
-- James Cregg (Offensive line): $75,000
-- Dennis Johnson (Analyst/defensive line): $75,000
-- Mickey Joseph (Wide receivers): $75,000
-- Greg McMahon (Special teams): $75,000
-- Corey Raymond (Defensive backs): $75,000