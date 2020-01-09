LSU knows what its like to play a "neutral site" game that feels a lot more like being on the road. But it will have no such challenge in the College Football Playoff Championship.
With the game set to kick off on Jan. 13 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, the crowd -- unsurprisingly -- is projected to be made up of mostly purple and gold, according to data provided by VividSeats.
Their fan forecast, based on a series of data points including the location of buyers, points to LSU making up about 62 percent of the crowd, with that number likely to skew even more to the Louisiana side as the game ticks closer and with prices beginning to fall. But Clemson's fans are expected to turn out, too, with a fanbase quite familiar with the travel associated with a championship game.
The Tigers from South Carolina are the reigning CFP champions and are set to play in their fourth title game out of the six total since the system began in 2014. They'll face a crowd much like LSU saw in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, which was expected to be about two-thirds Bulldogs fans at the game played about 70 miles from their home campus.
Data from online ticket marketplaces StubHub and SeatGeek indicated that average prices had begun to fall after their peak on the day of the College Football Playoff semifinals between LSU and Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl and Clemson and Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.
The average price of tickets sold on Stubhub was tracking at $1,972 as of Jan. 2, with a get-in price -- indicating the cheapest available -- of $981. At that point 34 percent of all CFP ticket-buyers on StubHub were located in Louisiana. Buyers in Texas made up the second largest subset with 16 percent, and South Carolina came in at 6 percent.
Data from Seatgeek up to Dec. 30 had the average price of tickets tracking at $2,174, with a get-in price of $1,191. Their tickets sold by state broke down as:
-- Louisiana: 24%
-- Texas: 17%
-- Georgia: 9%
-- South Carolina: 8%
-- North Carolina: 6%
According to data from TicketIQ, which tracks prices across multiple online ticket marketplaces, prices for the game peaked immediately after the Peach Bowl at an average of $3,362 but had already dropped to $2,707 by the end of the Fiesta Bowl later that night.
That average fell to about $2,300 by New Year's Eve and held steady in the first week of the new year. Prices as of Jan. 8 had reached their lowest point yet at an average of just over $2,000 but with the get-in price dipping under $1,000 for the first time and reaching $882 with about 4,000 tickets available across various sites.
Even with the recent dip, the game is tracking to be one of the most expensive title games ever by average ticket price, per TicketIQ's data, currently behind only the 2018 championship game between Alabama and Georgia in Atlanta with an average of $4,040, the 2011 championship between Auburn and Oregon with an average of $2,922 per ticket, and the 2017 championship between Alabama and Clemson with an average of $2,898 per ticket.
Just below this year's game is the 2012 championship that pitted LSU against rival Alabama. That game was also played in New Orleans and finished with an average ticket price of $1,854.
The College Football Playoff Championship Game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Jan. 13 (ESPN).
