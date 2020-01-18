Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow has turned down an invitation to play in next week’s Reese’s Senior Bowl, executive director Jim Nagy confirmed on Saturday morning.
Burrow, who quarterbacked LSU to the national championship this season, is expected to go No. 1 in the 2020 NFL draft. Nagy said via Twitter that Burrow is passing on the Senior Bowl to “spend time with family”:
Burrow was believed to be seriously considering the Senior Bowl, given that the Cincinnati Bengals — who hold the No. 1 in April’s NFL draft — are coaching the South team in the game. Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield played in the Senior Bowl two years ago, and went No. 1 overall in the 2018 draft to the Cleveland Browns.
Burrow set SEC records with 402 completions, 5,671 yards and an FBS record 60 touchdown passes in 2020, when the Tigers went 15-0 and won their first national title since 2007. He passed for 463 yards and five TDs — and also ran for a score — in a 42-25 victory over Clemson in the national championship game Monday night in New Orleans, then joined his team on its White House visit Friday.
Burrow’s decision leaves the Senior Bowl with six quarterbacks: Oregon’s Justin Herbert, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts and Colorado’s Steven Montez on the South, Washington State’s Anthony Gordon, Michigan’s Shea Patterson and Utah State’s Jordan Love on the North. Herbert and Love are widely considered first-round picks in the 2020 draft, which takes place April 23-25 in Las Vegas.
Senior Bowl players begin arriving in town Sunday, with practice set to start on Tuesday. The 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl takes place at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, with NFL Network to provide live coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.