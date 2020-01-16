The LSU Tigers will have to replace the leading rusher from their national championship season.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire announced that he will leave early for the NFL draft, becoming the seventh LSU underclassman to do so Wednesday.
"With a fearful and knowledgeable decision, I am declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft and forgoing my senior season at Louisiana State University," Edwards-Helaire wrote in a post on social media."Thank You Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for paving the way! God Bless!"
Edwards-Helaire rushed for 1,414 yards in 2019, and his 16 rushing touchdowns led the Southeastern Conference. The 5-foot-8, 209-pound junior and Catholic High graduate was a dynamic piece in LSU's revamped spread offense, and he recorded 55 receptions for 453 yards and a touchdown.
The catches total is the most by a running back in school history.
Edwards-Helaire had a dominating series of games in the latter stretch of the regular season. In games victories that included Florida, Mississippi State, Auburn, Alabama, Ole Miss and Arkansas, Edwards-Helaire rushed for 786 yards and nine touchdowns -- a total that eclipsed his statistics from the entire 2018 season.
LSU's offense will now need to replace many key pieces now that Edwards-Helaire, slot receiver Justin Jefferson, left tackle Saahdiq Charles and center Lloyd Cushenberry have declared early for the NFL draft.
Edwards-Helaire's departure isn't unexpected, and there is talented depth behind him.
A hamstring injury limited him in the Peach Bowl semifinal against Oklahoma, and sophomore Chris Curry recorded a career high 16 carries for 89 yards.
True freshmen Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery -- both top 10 recruits of the 2019 class -- also combined for 103 carries, 483 yards and 10 touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.