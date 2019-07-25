Four months after firing her on the basis of a report that found her to be bullying and abusive to her team, former Georgia Tech women’s basketball coach MaChelle Joseph filed a lawsuit against the Tech athletic association and school and state officials. Joseph alleged sex discrimination against her and her team, a retaliatory and hostile work environment and breach of contract in a complaint filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. It follows similar charges made at the time of her firing March 26.
Beyond the athletic association, Joseph also named outgoing school president G.P. “Bud” Peterson, athletic director Todd Stansbury, associate athletic directors Marvin Lewis and Shoshanna Engel and the state board of regents as defendants in the complaint.
“As result of the Defendants’ actions, Coach Joseph has suffered and will continue to suffer considerable economic, emotional, and professional harm,” the complaint read.
The lawsuit seeks damages for economic losses, damage to professional reputation and pain and suffering experienced.
A Tech spokesman declined a request for comment as the school policy is to not comment on pending lawsuits. At the time of her firing, Stansbury said that Joseph’s claim that she was fired for gender-equity advocacy “absolutely not true” and said that “we take Title IX seriously.”
The complaint sought to portray Joseph as a coach who was successful on the court but was ostracized for continually bringing complaints and concerns about discrimination against herself and her team on the basis of sex. It further asserted that the investigative report that found players describing Joseph as manipulative and verbally, mentally and emotionally abusive was part of a wider effort by administrators to avoid renegotiating her contract and instead remove her from her position.