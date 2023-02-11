MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Sep 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) celebrates with catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) after a victory against the New York Mets at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

 Brett Davis

Spring training is just around the corner Major League Baseball has announced some major rule changes that could impact your viewing experience significantly, including a pitch clock, a limit to defensive shifts, and bigger bases on the base paths.

Major league pitchers will now have 15 seconds between pitches if there are no runners on base and 20 seconds between pitches if there are runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box with eight seconds remaining on the clock. If the pitcher has not started his motion in the required time, he will be assessed a "ball" for that pitch. If a hitter is not in the batter's box on time, he will be assessed a "strike."

