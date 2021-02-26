ALBANY — Margaret Sadler had a huge game Friday as the Deerfield-Windsor girls basketball team advanced to the Class A Private quarterfinals with a 66-45 victory over Calvary Day.
The Knights, in their first season of Georgia High School Association competition, got 31 points and 16 rebounds from Sadler, as well as 19 points from Joi Hubbard. Gabi Harris was a major force inside with 19 rebounds.
Deerfield-Windsor (18-8) also had an easy time in its first-round game with a 55-13 win over Pacelli. Up next in the quarterfinals is a home matchup with two-time defending state champion Holy Innocents’.
