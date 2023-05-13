Marianna Wright

Monroe's Marianna Wright (center) stands on the top spot on the awards podium at Hugh Mills Stadium after winning the state championship in the girl's 300-meter hurdles. She set the state record Friday in the preliminaries at 40.81 seconds and won the state title Saturday with a time of 41.63 seconds.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - Monroe sophomore Marianna Wright won her second straight state championship in the girl's 300-meter hurdles but did not beat the state record she set Friday in the preliminaries. She also helped Monroe win state championships in the 800-meter and the 1600-meter relays.

"Today I just had my mind set on winning," Wright said after the 300-meter hurdle race. "Yesterday I was determined to break the record. Today was just about winning."

