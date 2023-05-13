Monroe's Marianna Wright (center) stands on the top spot on the awards podium at Hugh Mills Stadium after winning the state championship in the girl's 300-meter hurdles. She set the state record Friday in the preliminaries at 40.81 seconds and won the state title Saturday with a time of 41.63 seconds.
ALBANY - Monroe sophomore Marianna Wright won her second straight state championship in the girl's 300-meter hurdles but did not beat the state record she set Friday in the preliminaries. She also helped Monroe win state championships in the 800-meter and the 1600-meter relays.
"Today I just had my mind set on winning," Wright said after the 300-meter hurdle race. "Yesterday I was determined to break the record. Today was just about winning."
Wright finished the race in 41.63 seconds which earned her a USA Top Ten notation. She set the Georgia record Friday with a time of 40.81 seconds. Brooke Jordan of Cross Creek finished second with her personal best of 44.13 seconds.
Wright's only other individual race was the 200-meter dash where she finished fourth in the state. She set a personal best time of 24.94 in the race. Bobbi Olive of Sandy Creek won the race in a time of 24.28 and her teammate Ryan Lewis finished second with a time of 24.47. Saniyah Hailey of Hephzibah placed third with a time of 24.89.
Wright and teammates Kaitlyn Williams, Eve Craig, and Jurdyn Johnson set the state record in the 800-meter relay as they took first place, and though they didn't set the record in the 1600-meter relay, the same group of runners took first place with a time of 3:52.57 nine full seconds ahead of their closest competitor - Sandy Creek - who finished with a time of 4:01.98.