MLB: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals

Mar 30, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws to the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

LHP Max Fried (left hamstring strain) to go on 15-day injured list

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Fried will go on the injured list, but the team hasn’t determined when the move will be made. Fried strained his left hamstring while running to cover first base during Thursday’s Opening Day start against the Nationals.

