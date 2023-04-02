Mar 30, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws to the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
LHP Max Fried (left hamstring strain) to go on 15-day injured list
Braves manager Brian Snitker said Fried will go on the injured list, but the team hasn’t determined when the move will be made. Fried strained his left hamstring while running to cover first base during Thursday’s Opening Day start against the Nationals.
Snitker said the strain “will prohibit [Fried] from getting on the mound for a while.” The Braves are currently carrying nine relievers. If they don’t overtax their relief corps over the next couple days, they could wait a couple more days to put Fried on the injured list. Bryce Elder would be on regular rest if the Braves choose him to start in Fried’s place on Wednesday in St. Louis.
RHP Michael Soroka optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett
Soroka’s bid for the fifth spot in Atlanta’s rotation ended when he came to Spring Training with a right hamstring strain. He threw 38 pitches while completing 1 1/3 innings against the Tigers in his Grapefruit League debut on March 22, but he will begin the season in the Minors where he will continue his quest to return to the Majors for the first time since first tearing his right Achilles tendon on Aug. 3, 2020. He tore the same tendon while recovering 10 months later.