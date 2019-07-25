As expected, MaxPreps — the website that dubs itself the ESPN of high school football — released its’ top 100 high school football teams in the nation Wednesday and the Lee County Trojans were among the top 100. The Trojans came in at No. 81, Earlier this season, High School Football America released a similar preseason poll that put the Trojans in a very similar position — at No. 78.
“It is nice to be thought of so highly,” Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio said after the initial poll was released. “But we have told our guys to focus on what it happening on the field and those early preseason polls do not mean that much. You have to make it happen on the field.”
Mater Dei, a private Catholic high school in Santa Ana, Ca was named the top team in the country. They were also named number one in the High School America poll. Interestingly, the No. 2 rated team in the MaxPreps poll was St. Frances Academy — the team from Maryland that came to Leesburg for the bowl game after the regular season last year.
Only six schools from Georgia were listed in the MaxPreps poll compared to 12 with High School America.Of those six Georgia schools only two were not in metro Atlanta — Lee County and Colquitt County. Marietta was the highest ranked of the Georgia schools at No. 24. McEachern, also in Cobb County in metro Atlanta came in at number 30, followed by the Colquitt County Packers at No. 37. Parkview, in Gwinnett County, landed at No. 49 and Grayson took the last spot in the poll at No. 100.