leecothree.jpg

Lee County football players, left to right, Ousmane Kromah, J.D. Fugerson and Chris Martin pose for a photo at the high school.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG — With only two weeks before the season-opening scrimmage against visiting Carver of Columbus, the Lee County football Trojans should be the top-ranked team in Class AAAAAA in the first preseason poll according to the Maxwell Ratings, which were published Tuesday in the Georgia High School Football Daily.

The Maxwell Ratings, compiled by mathematician and Georgia High School Football Historians Association founder Loren Maxwell, have projected the region finishes of all 412 football-playing schools in the GHSA. The projections are based on historical scores, with the most recent season weighing most heavily. Teams that did unusually well, or poorly, in 2021 are projected to regress toward the mean. The ratings do not consider changes in player personnel or coaching staff.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.