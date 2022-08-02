...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN TURNER, CENTRAL WORTH, NORTHEASTERN
DOUGHERTY AND SOUTHEASTERN LEE COUNTIES...
At 812 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have
fallen in the last 2 Hours. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Sylvester, Albany, Poulan, Turner City, Terrell, Red Rock, Doles,
Sylvester Airport, Isabella, Gammage, Shingler, Philema, Hobby,
Stocks, Coverdale and Mossy Dell.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Lee County football players, left to right, Ousmane Kromah, J.D. Fugerson and Chris Martin pose for a photo at the high school.
LEESBURG — With only two weeks before the season-opening scrimmage against visiting Carver of Columbus, the Lee County football Trojans should be the top-ranked team in Class AAAAAA in the first preseason poll according to the Maxwell Ratings, which were published Tuesday in the Georgia High School Football Daily.
The Maxwell Ratings, compiled by mathematician and Georgia High School Football Historians Association founder Loren Maxwell, have projected the region finishes of all 412 football-playing schools in the GHSA. The projections are based on historical scores, with the most recent season weighing most heavily. Teams that did unusually well, or poorly, in 2021 are projected to regress toward the mean. The ratings do not consider changes in player personnel or coaching staff.
The projection shows the Trojans rated No. 1 in their class, with region foe Northside of Warner Robins not far behind in the No. 7 spot. Tift County was rated 11th and Houston County 16th.
"I have not seen that but high expectations are nothing new for Lee County," said Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio. "We embrace those expectations but realize that preseason rankings really don't mean much."
Quarterback Chris Martin, wide receiver J.D. Fugerson and running back Ousmane Kromah also reacted to the information in interviews for the upcoming "Dynamite Dozen" feature by the Albany Herald.
"If that is what they said, then we just have to go out on the field and prove it," said Martin. "We can do it, we just have to make it happen."
Fugerson said he was preparing for a breakout season and believes his team is ready to back up those projections.
"We've won five (region titles) in a row," said Fugerson. "We just have to put it together again. I want this to be my year to break away and show what I can really do and help this team."
Kromah, a sophomore running back who was named freshman running back of the year for AAAAAA, thinks he will be even stronger, too.
"I really didn't know the system very well at all last season," Kromah said. "Now they have educated me, I know the system really well now so I have no doubt I will get more than last year."
Carver of Columbus reached the state finals in Class AAAA before losing. The scrimmage is set for Aug. 12 and the Trojans will then travel to face AAAAA state champion Warner Robins for the regular season opener on Aug. 19.
