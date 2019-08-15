ALBANY — As a new football season begins, optimism abounds with a sense of new dedication, new players and new coaches. But if the Maxwell Ratings are correct, Albany’s two Class AAAA teams will end up about the same in region standings as they did a year ago. The Maxwell Ratings are compiled by mathematician and Georgia High School Football Historians Association founder Loren Maxwell, have projected the region finishes of all 422 football-playing schools in the GHSA. However, those predictions are based largely on what happened a year ago. They do not take into account coaching changes, player updates, etc.
According to the Maxwell Ratings, Westover would finish 5-5 and Dougherty would be 1-9. Cairo would win the region and be rated the No. 10 team in the state.
“I would expect that Cairo would be the favored team,” said Dougherty head coach Johnny Gilbert. “I do expect us to be better this year than we were last year, though. I think we can find some wins in the region.”
Looking at the numbers for the projected wins you can see that the projections show only two teams with a winning record – Cairo and Carver of Columbus. So, a six-win season would probably put that team into the state playoffs.
In a recent interview with players, Westover’s Jordyn Williams was optimistic.
“I definitely think we will make the playoffs,” Williams said. “Last year was the first year with Coach Downs. We will be better this year.”
The Westover Patriots will have two non-region games to open the season before playing Columbus for the first region game Sept. 13. The Dougherty Trojans will get only one test — against Lee County — before they begin region play against Americus-Sumter on Aug. 30.