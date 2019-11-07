People from all over the SIAC are talking about the Fort Valley offense because their passing game stands out from other SIAC teams with almost 3,000 passing yards, but what Albany State fans hope to show is that there are two special players on the Golden Ram team that can overshadow that passing game.
“It is really special to have both of these guys in the backfield,” said Albany State head coach Gabe Giardina. “Hand it off to number four or hand it off to number 22. They are both special runners.”
Number four is Mckinley Habersham, a senior from Savannah. Number 22 is junior Tracy Scott from Greenville, South Carolina. Both were named second team ALL-SIAC in the preseason awards and have lived up to that billing.
While Giardina and the Golden Rams are thrilled that quarterback Kelias Williams is back from a collar bone injury, the bulk of the offensive load will still depend on the two runners in the backfield.
Habersham has piled up 702 yards on 124 carries and has scored six touchdowns. Probably the most memorable of the season was an 80-yard run in the Mud Bowl game against Benedict. It was the only touchdown in the game and helped the Rams defeat Benedict 7-2.
Scott had his biggest day of the year this past Saturday and ended up on the trainer’s table for an extended visit. Scott has rushed for 602 yards on 80 carries and has scored six touchdowns. His 91-yard touchdown run Saturday against Morehouse revived a struggling Golden Ram offense with their first touchdown of the game and they went on to win 21-15. Giardina said that run may be an Albany State record.
“I’m not sure if the run was a record or not,” he said. “But it was 91-yards and it was probably the best run I have every watched. The way he did the tight rope along the sidelines was impressive.”
With the Rams stuck on the nine-yard line, Scott ran through the right side of the Morehouse line and then busted into the secondary and went to left sideline and outran everybody from Morehouse. A big part of Scott’s success on that run came from an offensive line that opened a big hole, and then a downfield block by wide receiver Ralph Lovett.
“Lovett’s block was instrumental in that run,” the coach said. “He did his job like he always does, such a great asset to the team.”
It takes a whole team, but the Rams are very fortunate to have two running backs like Habersham and Scott. The Fort Valley defense will have to be on its’ toes Saturday in Columbus if they are going to stop these two.
The 30th annual Fountain City Classic is set for 2 p.m. in Columbus. Tickets are available through the ASU bookstore, Odyssey Records and ASUgoldrenrams.com. The game will also be televised on ESPN3 and will be on the radio at 105.5 FM.