MACON, Ga. – Mercer and Presbyterian announced Monday that the two teams will face-off in Clinton, S.C., this Saturday at 2 p.m. (ET). The news comes after the Blue Hose had their game with Stetson cancelled over the weekend due to Hurricane Dorian.
The impending, Category 5 storm forced team officials to cancel the Aug. 31 matchup in Deland, Fla. Dorian is expected to be the strongest storm to ever threaten Florida’s East Coast. Both Mercer and Presbyterian originally had a bye week planned for this Saturday (Sept. 7), leaving the date open for the two teams to schedule the game.
The Bears and Blue Hose have met 14 times in history, all coming before Mercer’s 70-year hiatus from the sport – they last faced-off in 1941 (Mercer won, 19-12).
With the addition of a 12th Mercer football game, there will be an extra edition of The Bobby Lamb Show, presented by Burger King, at Wild Wing Café Thursday night.