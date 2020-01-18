MACON, Ga. - The Mercer baseball team is inviting current and prospective season ticket members to the home run challenge at OrthoGeorgia Park at Claude Smith Field on Saturday, February 1.
Fans who have purchased season tickets for the 2020 season by January 31 will have the opportunity to take five swings on the field at OrthoGeorgia Park.
If the participant hits a home run, they will win season tickets for their entire account.
Rules for the event:
Season tickets purchased by January 31, 2020 will be eligible for the event
The primary season ticket holder (the account holder) will be the eligible contestant.
If the account holder hits a home run, he/she will win season tickets for their entire account.
Eligible contestants will get five pitches to hit a home run.
Contestants must be the account holder, no substitutes swinging in place for the account holder.
The Bears' 35-game home schedule includes Southern Conference series with The Citadel, Furmam, VMI and Wofford as well as hosting Florida State, West Virginia, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, and Georgia Tech. Click here to view the full 2020 schedule.
In addition to purchasing season tickets at Tickets.Mercer.edu, Bears fans can call the Mercer Ticket Office at (478) 301-5470 during the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The deadline to purchase season tickets is Friday, Feb. 7.
Mercer has been dominant in its home confines of OrthoGeorgia Park over the last six seasons, owning a 113-58 record (.660). The Bears will open the season at home against Maryland-Eastern Shore in a four-game series on Feb. 14-16.
