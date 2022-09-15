ALBANY — The Merry Acres Middle School Braves jumped to an early lead Wednesday afternoon and then used a stingy defense to keep the Lee West Trojans out of the end zone in a 26-6 victory Wednesday at Hugh Mills Stadium.
Down 14-6 late in the second quarter, the Lee West Trojans used a 20-yard pass completion and runs by Jace Murray, Jordan Bush and Kadarius Jackson to move down the field on a long drive as the first half seconds ticked away. The Trojans got all the way down to the three-yard line, but with the coaches yelling to get the play going, time ran out and the horn sounded to end the first half.
Murray had another long run for the Trojans down to the 14-yard line in the first possession of the third quarter and then a face mask penalty against the Braves moved the ball down to the seven. But the Merry Acres defense would not budge. The Trojans tried four runs to get into the end zone and on fourth down, Murray tried to get right through the middle of the line and fell inches short.
The Braves wasted no time getting out of that deep part of their own territory. Running back Morgan Williams went around the left for about 20 yards and then quarterback Josiah Franklin threw a jump ball up to Jaden Upshaw who out-jumped the Lee defenders, grabbed the ball, and came down near midfield. Williams then went on another big run down to the Lee 28-yard line just before the quarter ended.
On the first play of the final quarter, Franklin threw a strike to Upshaw in the middle of the field and he raced 28 yards into the end zone for another Merry Acres six points.
The Braves scored again on the next possession when Franklin hit Montravius Clay with a short pass at the 44-yard line and he blew past the Lee defense and into the end zone.
On the following kickoff, Lee fumbled and the Braves got the ball again when Merry Acres' Justin Ward recovered it. The Trojan defense stopped the Braves this time, however, and Lee got a break when the snap of the punt was really low. The Lee defense tackled the punter and the Trojans got the ball at the Merry Acres 30. The Trojans tried four straight pass plays that all fell incomplete.
