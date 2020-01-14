Merry Acres and Worth County battled in Deep South Conference middle school basketball Monday in Albany with each school taking home one win. The Worth County girls jumped out to a 15-4 lead in the first quarter and never trailed. The Lady Braves made a valiant comeback effort but never could overcome the early deficit.
The boy's game was all Merry Acres. Travion Wheeler banked in two shots under the basket early in the first quarter to give the Braves a 4-0 lead and the Braves built a 20-0 halftime lead. Merry Acres took the win 34-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.