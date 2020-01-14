Merry Acres and Worth County battled in Deep South Conference middle school basketball Monday in Albany with each school taking home one win. The Worth County girls jumped out to a 15-4 lead in the first quarter and never trailed. The Lady Braves made a valiant comeback effort but never could overcome the early deficit.

The boy's game was all Merry Acres. Travion Wheeler banked in two shots under the basket early in the first quarter to give the Braves a 4-0 lead and the Braves built a 20-0 halftime lead. Merry Acres took the win 34-3.

