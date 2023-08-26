Michael Harris II homered, singled twice, scored three times and drove in two runs, Spencer Strider threw seven sharp innings and the Atlanta Braves opened a three-game road series with a 5-1 triumph over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

Matt Olson contributed an RBI double and sacrifice fly to Atlanta’s third win over San Francisco in four meetings over the past eight days, this one in the opener of a 10-game road trip.

