TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Mike Norvell has been hired as Florida State’s 11th full-time head football coach, it was announced Sunday.
“I’m humbled and honored for the opportunity to be the head coach at Florida State University, one of the iconic brands in college football,” Norvell said. “I’m so very excited for the future and the opportunity to return Florida State football to one of the nation’s elite. I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running, putting together a great signing class, a tremendous coaching staff and joining arms with our current and former players to help elevate our football program each and every day.”
Norvell has spent the last four seasons as the head coach at Memphis, compiling a record of 38-15, including the 2019 American Athletic Conference championship. His .717 winning percentage is the highest in Memphis history and ranks 10th among active coaches with at least four years of experience at the FBS level. Memphis was the first school to appear in three straight American Athletic Conference Championship Games, and Norvell is one of 12 head coaches in any conference to appear in three straight conference championship games. He is also one of only seven to make three conference championship game appearances in their first four years as a head coach.
“I am so pleased that Coach Norvell will be leading our football program,” Florida State President John Thrasher said. “Everyone we spoke with regarding Coach Norvell agreed that he is one of the top coaches in the country. That fact is clear just based on the opportunities he already has on the table. It became clear to us during the interviews that Coach Norvell is the right person to lead our program back to a championship.”
“We are excited that our football program has attracted one of the finest coaches in the country,” Director of Athletics David Coburn said. “We had a list of criteria that our new head coach needed to meet that went well beyond his record, and Mike Norvell exceeded all of them. At the top of that list was attracting a coach who could lead the program back to competing for championships. We believe we have the coach to do that.”
Norvell has developed an impressive coaching tree in his four seasons as head coach. In 2019, the offensive coordinators at Notre Dame, Auburn and Texas A&M, as well as the defensive coordinator at Georgia, special teams coordinator at Penn State and position coaches at Tennessee, Auburn and Texas Tech, were all hired from Norvell’s Memphis staff.
Norvell is 14-1 in November, a .933 winning percentage, and has won 13 straight games in the final month of the regular season. He is 6-5 against ranked opponents and boasts wins over Power Five opponents Ole Miss, 25th-ranked UCLA and Kansas. His team’s average of 41.2 points per game from 2016-19 ranks fourth in the country behind only Oklahoma, Ohio State and Alabama.
Memphis is one of three FBS teams that have ranked in the top-15 nationally in scoring offense each of the last four years, along with Ohio State and Oklahoma. As an FBS offensive coordinator or head coach, Norvell and Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley are the only individuals to have coached a 1,000-yard receiver in each of the last seven seasons. Norvell also has coached a 3,000-yard passer in six of the last seven seasons.
Memphis has shined on special teams under Norvell as the Tigers are one of only two schools with at least one kickoff return touchdown each of the last four years, and their 11 kickoff return touchdowns from 2016-19 are the most in the nation. This year’s team ranked second in the country in special teams efficiency by ESPN, trailing only Penn State which hired Norvell’s special teams coordinator prior to the 2019 season.
The Tigers’ defense has wreaked havoc on opponents, forcing 99 total turnovers and averaging 6.8 tackles for loss per game under Norvell. Memphis has scored 10 total defensive touchdowns over the last four years and is one of only six FBS teams with multiple defensive touchdowns in each of the last four seasons.
In 2019, Norvell led Memphis to a school-record 12 wins and the program’s first outright conference championship since 1969. Norvell, who is the only coach in Memphis history with two 10-win seasons, has produced two of the four 10-win seasons at the school and holds program records with eight wins in his first season, 18 over his first two, 26 in his first three and 38 in his first four seasons. He also holds the school record for the most wins over a three-year span with 30 victories from 2017-19 to bypass his 26 wins from 2016-18.