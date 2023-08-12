Liam Elliot (7)

Deerfield-Windsor running back Liam Elliot (7) tries to get past a Miller county defender during Friday night’s scrimmage in Albany. The Miller County defense contained the Knights on most plays and held the Knights to just one touchdown. Miller County won the scrimmage 45-7.

 By Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — Miller County junior running back JP Powell showed out Friday night in a preseason scrimmage against Deerfield-Windsor with three first half touchdowns and the Pirates took a 45-7 win back to Colquitt.

The Deerfield-Windsor defense held the Pirates in check on most of the plays through the game, but Powell got loose several times and his speed and agility gave the Pirates the extra boost,

