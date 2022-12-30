Mitchell County basketball remains unbeaten, now 12-0

Mitchell County's Zilon Hawkins (4) battles for points during Thursday night's game against Ocoee in the Lee County Roundball Classic. Hawkins scored 16 points and stole a pass on the last play of the game to help his team win 57-53.
LEESBURG- Dressed in sharp-looking red uniforms and matching red shoes, the No. 3-ranked Mitchell County Eagles (12-0) remain undefeated after beating the Ocoee Knights from the Orlando, Fla. area Thursday night in the Lee County Roundball Classic at Lee County High School. The Eagles and the Knights went toe to toe all night with numerous ties and lead changes, but a steal by Mitchell County's Zilon Hawkins on the last play of the game sealed the 57-53 win. Ocoee, a 7A school, fell to 5-6.
Mitchell County's Jamond Vicks hit a three-pointer to open the game for the Eagles and moments later Jaquavian Williams slammed home two points to give Mitchell County an early 5-0 lead. The Knights quickly recovered and the two teams were tied 14-14 at the end of the first. Landen Quimbley swished a long three midway through the second quarter to give the Eagles a five-point advantage but by halftime, the Knights were up 29-25.
Quimbley gave the Eagles a lead again early in the third when he hit back-to-back threes but again the Knights came back. After three ties in the quarter, the Knights led 40-38 heading into the final quarter. When Mitchell County senior Bryson Brinson drilled a long three in the fourth, the Eagles were up 46-40 and the large group of Eagles fans in the gym erupted with excitement and could smell another Mitchell County victory. But Ocoee didn't quit and moments later the game was tied 47-47. Mitchell County surely had the win in hand with a late 7-2 run to lead 54-49 with less than a minute to play but two turnovers that led to easy baskets closed the gap to just one point - 54-53. Ocoee had the ball with 33 seconds to play but missed a shot and after the rebound and a battle for the ball, Mitchell County's Zilon Hawkins went to the free throw line and swished both free throws to push the Eagles out to a 56-53 lead. Ocoee called time to set up another play with less than nine seconds to play, but Hawkins stole the inbounds pass and was fouled to set up the final free throw and secure the win.
Quimbley led the scoring for the Eagles with 17 points, Hawkins scored 16, Williams put in nine, and Vicks added eight.