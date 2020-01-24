Intensity and determination make a big difference on the basketball court. Every coach will tell you that. There is also that popular cheer you hear at games “You’ve got to want it to win it and we want it bad!” That intensity and determination made the difference Friday night when the Mitchell County Eagles erased 16-point deficit and then beat arch-rival Pelham in overtime in front of a sold-out crowd in Camilla. The Eagles were intense on defense and determined to get to the basket in the fourth quarter. The final score was Mitchell County 56 Pelham 53. It was the second time this week the Eagles beat the Hornets as they won on Pelham’s home court Monday 49-47. It was Pelham’s fifth loss in their last six games.
The Hornets led 26-19 at half time after holding Derrick Harris, Jr. - one of the Albany area’s biggest scoring threats, to just three first-half points. When Pelham’s Jeremiah Stewart nailed a three-pointer late in the third quarter the Hornets held a 42-26 lead and looked in total control. But Harris hit a long three just before the end of the third and was fouled. Those four points closed the gap to 42-32, and that was a hint of what was to come.
The Hornets had real problems finding the bottom of the basket, scoring only seven fourth quarter points. The Eagles were there for the rebounds and outran the Hornets to the basket and trip by trip down the court, they closed the gap. Harris sank a two-pointer with 4:56 remaining to close the gap to 46-40 and on the next possession Mitchell County’s Kentrell Williams stole the ball and raced to the basket and laid up two more points. Harris followed that with a drive toward the basket and scored again, bringing the Eagles to within two points. Malcom Jones, a Mitchell County sophomore, hit one of two free throws to make it a one-point game and then Harris scored again to put the Eagles ahead for the first time at 47-46.
Pelham senior Darrell Starling hit one of two free throws to tie the game and Jayden Parker scored for the Hornets to put Pelham ahead 49-47 with 25 seconds left. Mitchell County head coach Ricardo Rivera called time and huddled his team together. The Eagles set up an inbounds pass to senior Rodney Jones under the basket who put the ball into the hoop to tie the game 49-49 and that is how the fourth quarter ended.
Jones scored again on the first possession of the overtime to put Mitchell County ahead and after the Hornets scored, Rodderick Bodiford drove to the basket to put the Eagles ahead 56-53. Pelham called time to get things together but couldn’t score and Jones hit another free throw with 13 seconds left. Another time out was called as the Hornets tried to set up a final play to tie the game, but the Eagle defense was all in Darrell Starling’s face as he tried a long three-pointer that missed.
Harris led the Eagles with 19 points after just three first half points. Jones followed with 16 and nine rebounds. The Eagles are now 13-4 overall and 10-3 in the region.
The Hornets were led by Starling with 15 points, Ladis Ross scored 12, and Parker added 11. Pelham fell to 9-9 overall and 6-6 in the region.
Pelham Girls 52 Mitchell County 45
The Lady Eagles of Mitchell County started the girl’s game strong and led 14-9 in the second quarter before the Lady Hornets of Pelham scored 15 straight points to take a 24-14 lead. Mitchell County’s Tyquanna Lewis drilled a three from the corner with 55 seconds remaining in the half to end the Eagles’ scoring drought.
In the second half the Lady Eagles started coming back, very much like the boys’ team would do later. Anyla Bell hit back to back shots to close the gap to 38-33 and a few plays later Lewis swished another three. Bell drove into the paint and scored with 22 seconds remaining in the game to make the score 48-45. Trying to get the ball back the Lady Eagles fouled Pelham senior Taniyah Johnson who sank both free throws with 13 seconds left, then the Lady Hornets stole the inbounds pass and threw it to Quedasha Ervin who laid up two more points as the final buzzer sounded.
“It was a good team effort and I saw a lot of positive things we can build on,” said Mitchell County girls’ head coach Monte Killins. “It was a good game defensively and I saw some progress. We are just trying to keep working and improving in all phases of the game.”
Ervin led the Lady Hornets, now 16-2 overall and 11-1 in the region, with 17 points. Johnson and Tashay Gay followed with eight each.
Bell led the Lady Eagles 14 points – 12 of which came in the fourth quarter rally. Lewis added 13. The Lady Eagles fell to 9-9 overall and 9-4 in the region.
Pelham will host Baker County Tuesday and Worth County Friday for their final two home games of the regular season. Mitchell County will travel to Miller County Tuesday and then host Seminole County Friday and Baker County Saturday.
