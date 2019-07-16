CAMILLA — Coach Deshon Brock is beginning his third year as the head coach of the Mitchell County Eagles and is looking to continue building the program back toward the glory days of old when the Eagles dominated. The Eagles won the region championship over archrival Pelham in his first season, but last year Pelham took the win in the championship game. It is likely that those two schools — just nine miles apart, will face off for the Region 1-A championship again this fall.
“I hope we will be in contention again at that point of the season,” Brock said last week. “That is our goal — to get the region championship and make a deep run into the state playoffs.”
Tuesday morning the Eagles hosted a 7-on-7 contest with Pelham and the Dougherty Trojans to continue their summer workouts. With games going on at each of the practice field at Mitchell County High School
“It was a good day of competition,” said the coach. “I was pleased on how we performed. We still have some things we need to clean up but we are getting there.
Last season the Eagles finished 8-3 overall but were heading into the championship game in the last game of the season 8-1 with their only loss being a season-opening loss to Region 1-AA champion Brooks County. But Pelham beat the Eagles to end the season, then Commerce ended the Eagle season in a heartbreaker 35-33, in the first round of the state playoffs.
Working to get ready for the season Brock and the Eagles have 48 players on the roster as summer workouts continue. He is hoping maybe a few more will come join the team when school starts, but he is liking how things are going so far.
“I think we are further along offensively than we have been at this point,” the coach said. “The kids know more about what to do and what adjustments to make and can make them better and quicker.”
The Eagles lost a couple of stars from last season in Malik Barnes and Shawndell Smith who have graduated, but Mitchell County still has three of the highest rated Class of 2020 recruits in south Georgia on the team. Quarterback/Safety James Thomas is returning for his senior season along with wide receiver Rodney Jones and offensive lineman Lance Robinson. All three are rated in the top 50 south Georgia recruits for 2020, according to SouthernPigskin.com.
“There is definitely talent here in Camilla and Baconton and Mitchell County,” Brock said. “That is one of the reasons I came to this position. Our job as coaches is to put them in the right system and the right position to make them successful.”
The Eagle community is ready.
“We have had great support from the community,” Brock said. “When the players see their family members at the game, it makes a big impact on them, so I am grateful for those who are coming out and supporting our kids.”
The Eagles will play a scrimmage in Ellaville against Schley County on Aug. 16. The offense will get its first real test that night because Schley County has the top-rated recruit in south Georgia with inside linebacker Zykeivous Walker. Mitchell County then opens the regular season on Aug. 23 and will host Brooks County at Centennial Stadium in Camilla.
The biggest game of the regular season will be the “Backyard Brawl” on Nov. 8 when Pelham comes to town. That date has been marked on the calendar since last year’s game was complete and it is likely that the winner of that game will take the top spot in the region again.