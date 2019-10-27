A huge standing room only crowd filled Centennial Stadium Saturday night for Mitchell County’s homecoming game against Terrell County, but with the Eagles well ahead in the third quarter the huge crowd headed to the parking lot when a light mist turned into rain. It didn’t matter. The Eagles already had control of the game and took the win 42-8. The win moves the 5th-ranked Eagles to 7-1 on the year and 7-0 in the region. Terrell County fell to 5-3 overall and 5-2 in the region.
That huge crowd will be back with their neighbors from Pelham to really jam Centennial Stadium in two weeks for the “Backyard Brawl” which will feature fierce rivals Mitchell County and Pelham. Both teams should come into that game undefeated in the region and the winner will take the region championship again. Pelham is ranked #3 and Mitchell County #5.
The Eagles built a 26-6 at the half, relying heavily on the passing game led by quarterback Quantavious Hunter. On the first drive Hunter connected on two passes to Kentrel Williams that put the Eagles inside the five. The Greenwave defense stopped two running plays, so Hunter went back to air and found Willie Williams for a five-yard touchdown pass to put Mitchell County up 6-0. The PAT failed.
On the Eagles’ third possession of the game, the Greenwave defense had the Eagles on the ropes with a third and 12 before Hunter hit Williams again for a 14-yard gain. Hunter then connected with Rodney Jones for a 24-yard pass before the Greenwave stopped them. Hunter hit Williams with a 52-yard pass for a touchdown on the next possession.
After hitting Jones with a 26-yard pass on the next drive, senior James Thomas ran through the defense for a five-yard touchdown and then ran in for the two-point conversion as well. The half came to a close with Hunter finding Thomas for a 34-yard pass play and then connecting with Williams for a 21-yard touchdown pass.
The Greenwave scored six points in the first half when quarterback Demarion Lattimore hit Amahri Johnson on a 37-yard fade rout for the touchdown.
The third quarter was a lot of back and forth with no one scoring, except for a safety for the Greenwave. The Eagles had been stopped deep back in their own territory when Thomas went back to punt. The snap sailed over Thomas’ head and out of the end zone to put the score at 26-8.
In the fourth quarter, Thomas came in as quarterback and hit Jones with a 55-yard touchdown pass and then scored on a 22-yard run up the middle as the rain got heavier. Thomas ran in the two-point conversion on both touchdowns.
Hunter hit 12 of 25 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns. He now has 1374 yards on the season with 23 touchdowns and two interceptions.
The Eagles will travel to Cuthbert Friday to take on Randolph Clay while Terrell County will host Stewart County.