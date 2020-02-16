Mitchell County shooting guard Derrick Harris, Jr hit a long three-pointer with 40 seconds left in the game, then stole the ball on the next play and was fouled. He hit the free throws and the Eagles beat Miller County 49-45 Saturday night in Camilla in the first round of the boys Class A state basketball playoffs.
Harris led the Eagles with 20 points on the night, even though he was off the mark with three-point shots during the game. He did hit 10 of 12 free throw attempts. Roderick Bodiford hit four of six of his three-point shots and scored 13 on the night. Rodney Jones added eight points and pulled down 14 rebounds for the Eagles. Desmeyan Daniels grabbed 10 rebounds for Mitchell County.
The win sets up another showdown with region powerhouse Calhoun County Wednesday in Edison. Mitchell County (19-5) is currently ranked ninth in Class A. Calhoun County (23-3) is ranked fourth and knocked the Eagles out of the region tournament 53-46 just over a week ago.
