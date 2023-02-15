Mitchell County girls advance to region semi-finals

Mitchell County's Amira Walters-Smith (1) runs toward the basket during Wednesday's game against Seminole County at Albany State West. Walters-Smith scored 24 points to help her team win and advance to the region semi-finals. They will play Randolph-Clay Thursday at 4 p.m.
ALBANY - Mitchell County's Fantasi Stewart hit a long three-pointer to break a 39-39 tie late in the fourth quarter of the Lady Eagles' game against Seminole county and then hit two free throws at the very end of the game to seal the 44-39 win and advance to the semi-finals of the Region 1-A basketball tournament being played at Albany State West.
The two teams battled closely the entire game but Mitchell County kept a small lead most of the time. However, Seminole County's Equesha Daniels hit a basket with 2:44 remaining to put the Lady Indians ahead 38-36. Mitchell County's Amira Walters-Smith responded with a lay-up and was fouled. She hit the free throw to give Mitchell County a 39-38 lead, but then Daniels hit a free throw to tie the game again. Stewart's three-pointer gave Mitchell County the lead for good.
Walters-Smith led Mitchell County with 24 points and Stewart followed with eight. Daniels led the Lady Indians with 14 and Tiara Henry added 10.
Mitchell County (15-11) will face Randolph-Clay (17-8) in the semi-finals Thursday. The two teams have played twice this season with Randolph-Clay winning the first game and Mitchell County the second. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. at Albany State West.