The 5th-ranked Mitchell County Eagles breezed past Calhoun County Saturday night 61-0 Saturday night at Centennial Stadium in Camilla. The Cougars didn’t have answer to get through the stingy Eagle defense that held the Cougars to only three first downs the entire game. They didn’t have an answer on special teams when the Eagles scored on just about every punt and kickoff. Calhoun couldn’t stop the Eagles on the few times they got to run the offense. The win moves the Eagles to 5-1 on the season while the Cougars fell to 1-5.
Willie Williams took the opening kick-off 77 yards for a touchdown and the rout was on. A few minutes later James Thomas took a punt 70 yards for another touchdown and then caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Quantavious Hunter
Williams took another punt 55 yards back for another touchdown, but it was called back because of a penalty. It didn’t matter. On the next play, Malcom Jones caught a 45-yard touchdown pass that put the Eagles up 33-0 at the end of the first quarter.
On the next Calhoun punt, Williams took the ball to the five-yard line and then Braylon Powell took the ball in for another score. When the Cougars tried to punt the next time, Desmeyan Daniels blocked the punt and the Eagles had the ball at the 23. A couple of plays later, Rodney Jones ran the ball into the endzone to put the score at 45-0. The Eagles made it 47-0 when Mitchell County faked the kick and holder Xavier Williams threw the ball to Roderick Fowler for two points.
With a running clock in the second half the Eagles only put two touchdowns on the board. The final score came after Willie Williams ran another punt down close and then Deantre Ross caught a touchdown pass to put the final at 61-0.
The Eagles were visited on the sideline by NFL star Grover Stewart who is from Camilla and played at Mitchell County High School. Stewart is now the starting nose tackle for the Indianpolis Colts and was home to take part in the Albany State Homecoming. During his stay in southwest Georgia he visited the Pelham game Friday night, the Albany State game Saturday afternoon and then the Mitchell County game Saturday night. Watch the Albany Herald for an upcoming story about a conversation with Stewart.
The Eagles will travel to Seminole County next week for another region battle while the Calhoun County Cougars will take on Randolph Clay.
