The Coffee Lady Trojans used a tenacious full court press to trap the ball and create numerous turnovers with easy scoring opportunities as they beat Mitchell County 80-21 Friday morning in the Vereen Rehabilitation Shootout at Colquitt County High School in Moultrie,
The Lady Eagles of Mitchell County couldn't get much offense going but Anyla Bell led the Eagles with 12 points.
The Mitchell County boys won their third straight Friday night edging Bainbridge 67-63. The Eagles were led by Derrick Harris, Jr. who poured in 29 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Rodney Jones added 14 points and Malcom Jones put in 10 for the Eagles who are now 5-2 on the year.
WESTWOOD 47 LEE-SCOTT 41
The Lady Cats of Westwood edged Lee-Scott Academy of Opelika, Ala. 47-41 in the Border Wars tournament at Glenwood in Phenix City, Ala.
Senior Caitlin Santiago scored 12 points, took down 10 rebounds, picked off eight steals and dished three assists to lead Westwood. Senior point guard Brianna Thompson knocked in 14 points and DeEricka Harris added 12.
The Lady Cats are now 9-2 on the season.