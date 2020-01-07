CAMILLA – Mitchell County swept two games from Quitman County Tuesday night at the Eagles’ Nest in in Camilla, winning each game by 13 points with nearly identical scores. In the boys’ game, Mitchell County sophomore Roderick Bodiford scored 22 points, including three second quarter three-pointers, and the Eagles broke away from Quitman County and beat the Hornets 61-48 in a Region 1-A battle. In the girls’ game the Lady Eagles’ Anyla Bell poured in 26 points to lead Mitchell County to a 60-47 win.
The boys’ game was tight at first. The Quitman County Hornets led 13-11 after the first quarter and led 19-18 with just over three minutes remaining in the half. Mitchell head coach Ricardo Rivera called timeout and put his defense at half court to stymie the Hornets. After Rivera made that move, the Eagles scored the final 13 points of the half, taking a 31-19 lead into the break.
In the second half the Hornets worked hard to come back. They trailed by 10 at the end of the third and pulled to with four – at 44-40 with 4:45 remaining in the game. Again Rivera called time and put his team in a man-to-man full court press that messed up the Hornets’ rhythm. When Derrick Harris picked off a rebound and raced to the basket for two points, then sank a free throw for a three-point play, the Eagles were back in business with a nine-point lead. That play dashed the Hornets’ hope for a comeback.
Bodiford’s 22 led the Eagles, but Mitchell County had a very balanced scoring attack with four players in double figures. Harris scored 13 despite having a constant shadow, Malcom Jones added 12 with eight rebounds, and Xavier Wilcher knocked down 10 points for the winners. The Eagles are now 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the region. The Hornets are now 3-9 overall and 3-7 in the region.
Mitchell County scored first in the girl’s game to lead 2-0 early, but the Lady Hornets scored the next nine points – taking a 9-2 lead, before the Lady Eagles could score again. The Lady Eagles did recover, however and led 13-10 after the first quarter.
The Lady Eagles broke the game open for good in the second quarter. The Lady Hornets led 16-15 with 6:23 left in the half, but the Lady Eagles scored 19 unanswered points to close the second quarter and take a 34-15 lead into the break. Mitchell County stretched their lead to 20 points in the third quarter, leading 41-21 at one point. The Lady Hornets bounced back, but never were able to get closer than 10 points.
Bell’s 26 points, eight assists and five steals led the Lady Eagles. Tyquanna Lewis added 16 points, five assists and six steals. Gabby Battle chipped in 14 for the Lady Eagles who are now 6-5 overall and 6-1 in the region.
“It was a great team effort, defensively,” said Mitchell County head coach Monte Killins. “We are just working to get better every game.”
“I’m not sure what that was,” said Quitman County’s head coach Sabrinia Douglas. “That’s not normally the way we play basketball. We never did get things going.”
