Though the McDonald’s All-American Basketball Games have been called off for the second straight year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, local basketball was represented on the prestigious showcase’s list of nominees.
Mitchell County’s Derrick Harris Jr. was on the list of boys nominations released the organization. Harris has signed to play college basketball at Georgia Southern.
