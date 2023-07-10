MLB: Atlanta Braves at Tampa Bay Rays

Jul 8, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) looks on from the dugout against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

 Nathan Ray Seebeck

ST. PETERSBURG -- The Braves went into the All-Star break after a forgettable 10-4 defeat against the Rays on Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field but still holding MLB's best record at 60-29.

As eight Braves boarded a charter flight for Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Seattle -- and the others splintered in different directions for much-anticipated rest and relaxation -- even one of the season’s flattest performances couldn’t erase the memorable glow of a record-setting first half.

