...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Georgia, including the following
counties, Dougherty and Lee.
* WHEN...Until 1100 AM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 905 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Albany, Leesburg, Turner City, East Albany, Marine Corps
Logistics Base, Walker, Forrester, Palmyra, Century, South
Albany, Stocks, Byne Crossroads, Southwest Ga Regional A/P,
Lockett Crossing, Armena and Acree.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Jul 8, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) looks on from the dugout against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
ST. PETERSBURG -- The Braves went into the All-Star break after a forgettable 10-4 defeat against the Rays on Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field but still holding MLB's best record at 60-29.
As eight Braves boarded a charter flight for Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Seattle -- and the others splintered in different directions for much-anticipated rest and relaxation -- even one of the season’s flattest performances couldn’t erase the memorable glow of a record-setting first half.