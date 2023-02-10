Monroe basketball runs past Columbus with two big wins

Monroe senior An'Drico Jackson (1) lays in two points during Friday night's big win over Columbus. Jackson scored 19 points during the game, many of which came on fastbreaks where he outran his competitors.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - The Monroe Golden Tornadoes (19-6) and Lady Tornadoes (19-6) breezed past Columbus Friday night in their final regular season games of the year with matching season records. The boys topped the Blue Devils 67-36 while the girls blew out Columbus 51-11.

Monroe's speed advantage was evident from the beginning of the boy's game and an alley-oop slam dunk by Justin Burns was followed by a slam by An'Drico Jackson on the next fast break the Tornadoes were up 14-3. Monroe increased the lead to 23-7 early in the second quarter when Lorenzo Still swished a three from the corner and Monroe led 27-10 at the half.

