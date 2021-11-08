The Monroe Golden Tornadoes and Lady Tornadoes are looking to blow away the competition this basketball season and hope to take things further than they did a year ago.
Monroe will open the basketball season Saturday at the Albany Civic Center in the Dougherty County Tip-off Classic against their rival — the Dougherty Trojans. The girls begin at 3:30 p.m. with the boys in the nightcap at 6:30
Coach Michael Hoffpauir and the Tornadoes return most of last season’s team that made the Elite Eight, won a region championship and finished with an 18-5 record. Two starters graduated in point guard Kareem Nixon and forward Michael Williams, but the core of the team is back for another run. Hours after the Tornadoes finished the football season Saturday night with a 45-6 loss to Bainbridge, Hoffpauir and crew were on the floor Sunday afternoon for their first practice with the entire squad.
“I am excited about the guys we have coming back,” Haoffpauir said. “The seniors we have now were sophomores when I got to Monroe so they know the system, they know the expectations, so we should be able to hit the floor running from the start.
“Now we can focus on more skill development and let these guys flourish. I am excited about this group, including those sophomores and freshmen. They are going to make our team deeper and a lot better.”
Those three seniors include the Region MVP from a year ago, Domonik Henderson, shooting guard Cedric Johnson and power forward Boss Diallo. Hoffpauir also mentioned junior Andrico Jackson, who joined the team as a freshman his first year at Monroe.
Hoffpauir said last season he had only two or three players coming off the bench regularly, but with this group he expects to see more guys getting valuable playing time.
The Tornadoes are ranked No. 5 in the state preseason poll, with Baldwin being ranked in the top spot. Crosstown rivals Westover and Dougherty and ranked No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.
“I was kind of surprised about the ranking,” the coach said. “We lost two key players from our team. But it is a good challenge for us to prove that we belong there that early and now we have to go out and show that success and prove it.”
With three top-10 teams in the same region, the region championship is not a given for anyone.
“You know the region is going to be a real challenge,” laughed the coach. “Us, Dougherty or Westover could win it. And you can’t count out Bainbridge. Bainbridge is going to be a tougher team this year.”
After an 8-13 season where the Monroe Lady Golden Tornadoes were quarantined four times, this year’s team is back, healthy and taller than ever. The Lady Tornadoes are working and hoping to challenge for a region championship despite losing leading scorer and point guard Kenzia Williams, who signed to play college basketball in Chattanooga, Tenn. Other than Williams and Annie Cooper, the core of Jennifer Acree’s team is back and preparing to open the season this week.
“It’s been a couple of years now where we didn’t get the region title. I’m definitely looking forward to this challenge with this group of young ladies,” said Acree. “We are hoping for a good, safe season.”
“This will be my 19th season and I think this will be the biggest team I have ever had,” Acree added. “We’ve got some size so we will be looking for opportunities to utilize that size on the floor.”
With Williams moving on to Chattanooga to play college basketball, it will be common to see junior all-region performer Saniyah Graham running the floor as point guard this season for Monroe. Graham will have some talent to dish the ball to, as well. Aalyah Robinson and Cierra Lunsford, both of whom were all-region last season, are back in the post spots as well a 6-foot-1 senior Kyla Raven. Raven joined the team last season as a transfer from Sherwood Christian, but did not play much because of injuries. This season she is healthy and ready to go for the Lady Tornadoes.
And then there is senior Marnell Davis. Davis is a four-year starter for the Lady Tornadoes, but because of the abundance of post players this season, Davis will be playing a different role, according to Acree.
“Marnell is my rock,” the coach said. “She is dependable every time. She will be playing a different role this season — more guard play than she normally does. But she always steps up, whatever is needed.”
The Lady Tornadoes are looking for a region title this season and of course have to get past crosstown rivals Dougherty and Westover. Cairo won the region title a year ago, but lost eight seniors to graduation and it seems as though Bainbridge is the early favorite in the region. Bainbridge is ranked No. 10 in the state preseason poll because the Lady Cats have a strong senior class returning, including 6-foot-2 senior Detavia Salter, who has committed to play college basketball at Mercer.
“I told my girls about Bainbridge. I told them I was glad somebody was looking at our region,” she said. “That gives us something to look at and work for.”
“We always have tough games with Dougherty and Westover,” the coach said. “Bainbridge is going to be strong, but we were able to beat them twice last year. I think Westover is going to be a much stronger team this year and will challenge for the region title. They have a lot of seniors who are talented.”
The region battles begin Jan. 4 when Bainbridge comes to Monroe, but fans can get their first look at the Lady Tornadoes and the Tornadoes Thursday evening at 6 p.m. when Lee County comes to Monroe for a preseason scrimmage.
