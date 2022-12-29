featured
Monroe basketball tops Keys Gate in Roundball Classic
LEESBURG - Monroe junior Justin Burns hit a jump shot, then slammed home two points on a fast break, and then hit a three-pointer as the Golden Tornadoes (6-4) built an early 9-4 lead against the Keys Gate Knights (9-4) (Homestead, Fla.) and held on to win 66-57 Wednesday night in the Roundball Classic at Lee County High School.
Burns scored 12 first-quarter points to give Monroe a 20-15 lead at the end of the first, but the Knights scored two quick baskets in the second quarter to put the score at 20-19. That was as close as the Knights would get, however, and Monroe went on a 15-3 run for the remainder of the second to lead 35-22 at the half. The Tornadoes maintained a 15-point advantage heading into the final quarter but the Knights were not finished. Keys Gate turned up the defensive pressure with a trapping defense that gave them scoring opportunities and cut the lead to eight. And if Justin Burns stole the show in the first quarter, the fourth quarter belonged to Keys Gate senior Andre Velez who had fans gasping with his three-point shots from way beyond the three-point line. Velez swished six three-pointers in the final period and scored all of his 21 points in the final quarter. The final three came from near the scorer's table just across half-court as the buzzer sounded.
Burns finished the night with 26 points to lead the Tornadoes, Andrico Jackson followed with 13 and Lorenzo Still put in 11 for the winners.
Velez led the Knights with 21 points, Elijah Jurdine scored 15 and Joseph Jean added 10.
