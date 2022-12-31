Monroe beats Miami Central for "Silver Bracket" Championship

LEESBURG- Monroe's Justin Burns poured in 32 points - 25 in the first half - to lead the Golden Tornadoes to a 73-57 win over the Miami Central Rockets Friday afternoon to claim the "Silver Bracket" Championship of the Lee County Roundball Classic. Monroe won all three games in the tournament this week, beating Keys Gate (Homestead, Fla.) 66-57, then wallopping Taylor County 66-27 before Friday's win over Miami Central. The win is Monroe's fourth in a row and improves the season record to 8-4. Miami Central fell to 6-6.
The Rockets and the Tornadoes went toe to toe early on, with Miami Central leading 16-15 at the end of the first quarter. Justin Burns drilled a long three-pointer to put the Tornadoes up 22-17 early in the second quarter before the Rockets responded and tied the game 22-22. Monroe then began an 18-2 run that included another three-pointer from Burns, a three from Andrico Jackson, and two steals that ended in baskets for Lorenzo Still.
The Rockets picked up their defensive intensity in the third quarter and created turnovers for the Tornadoes that gave the Rockets easy baskets. Miami Central got as close as six points in the third - 50-44, but that was as close as they would get. Jackson scored 12 fourth-quarter points to make sure the Tornadoes stayed in front.
Burns led all scorers with 32 points and Jackson followed with 16. Burns was named MVP and awarded a plaque after the game.
Monroe will open the region schedule next Friday night when they host Thomasville (7-6) and then have a non-region matchup with Terrell County (5-5) at home on Saturday night.