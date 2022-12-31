Monroe beats Miami Central for "Silver Bracket" Championship

Monroe's Andrico Jackson (1) drives toward the basket for two points during the first half of Friday's game against Miami Central.

 Joe Whitfield

LEESBURG- Monroe's Justin Burns poured in 32 points - 25 in the first half - to lead the Golden Tornadoes to a 73-57 win over the Miami Central Rockets Friday afternoon to claim the "Silver Bracket" Championship of the Lee County Roundball Classic. Monroe won all three games in the tournament this week, beating Keys Gate (Homestead, Fla.) 66-57, then wallopping Taylor County 66-27 before Friday's win over Miami Central. The win is Monroe's fourth in a row and improves the season record to 8-4. Miami Central fell to 6-6.

 

Tags

More Sports