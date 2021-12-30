LEESBURG — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes (9-2) advanced to the championship game of the Roundball Classic at Lee County High School by beating Lake Minneola (Fla.) 75-60 Wednesday in Leesburg.
The Tornadoes will face rival and tournament host Lee County Thursday at 8 p.m. for the tournament championship.
Junior guard Andrico Jackson provided the fireworks for the Tornadoes Wednesday night. Jackson hit three consecutive 3-point shots and sank five 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Tornadoes outran the Hawks of Lake Minneola. The Tornadoes had doubled the Hawks point total — leading 30-15 early in the second quarter when Monroe coach Michael Hoffpaiur started substituting players and called off the full-court pressure.
The Hawks used that opportunity to close Monroe's lead to just 10 at the half 42-32 and then pulled to within five in the third quarter. The Hawks found openings inside and fed 6-foot-7 junior Xavier Gordon-Somers the ball in the third quarter. He scored five baskets in the paint during the third quarter as the Hawks made their comeback push. But Monroe picked up the defensive intensity again and gradually pulled away for the win.
Jackson led all scorers with 22 points, Dominik Henderson scored 19 points for the Tornadoes and Boss Dialo added nine.
