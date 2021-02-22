Monroe’s boys basketball program took two of the top honors on the All-Region 1-AAAA Basketball Team, voted on by the league’s coaches.
The Golden Tornadoes had both the region’s Player of the Year in Domonik Henderson and its Coach of the Year in Michael Hoffpauir. Henderson averages 20.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 1.8 steals and 1.8 assists this season.
Monroe’s Cedric Johnson also made the all-region first team along with Westover’s Isaac Abidde and Dougherty’s Jadyn Snider and Elijah West. The boys second team included Monroe’s Kareem Nixon, Dougherty’s Kennard Norris and Westover’s Shamir Wingfield and Kavon Johnson.
Monroe’s Aaliyah Robinson and Kenzia Williams, as well as Dougherty’s Jana Lee, made the all-region first team for girls. The girls second team featured Dougherty’s Shakeria Hallman, Kaylin Thompson and Jaliya Burns, and Westover’s Anaiya Donaldson and Rayven Thurston. Dougherty’s Karrington Singfield, Monroe’s Ciarra Lunsford and Westover’s Ashanti Johnson earned girls honorable mention acclaim.
