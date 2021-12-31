The Golden Tornadoes of Monroe beat Lee County 64-45 Thursday night to capture the Roundball Classic trophy and end the three-day tournament that featured eight high school teams from Georgia and Florida. The Golden Tornadoes ended up winning by almost 20 points, but the game was much closer. The win improves the Tornadoes to 10-2 on the season while Lee County drops to 8-6.
The Lee Trojans' Malik Brackins scored the first six points of the game, winning the battle underneath, while Monroe point guard Dominik Henderson missed each shot each attempted, including two free throws, extremely rare for the senior.
But after Lee pulled up to that 6-0 lead the Golden Tornadoes went on a 22-5 run to lead 22-11 before Lee County head coach Kirven Davis called time. During that run, Monroe sophomore Justin Burns scored seven and Henderson started firing with six points. Lee County's JD Fugerson responded with a 3-pointer and then Ousmane Kromah drilled a 3-pointer at the end of the half and Monroe led only 26-21 at the break.
The Tornadoes scored the first seven points of the second half, including a 3-pointer from the top of the key from Henderson. But then an altercation between Burns and Lee County's Caden King ended up having a technical foul called and gave King free throws and Lee the possession of the ball. The Tornadoes were whistled for two more fouls and then a traveling call and Monroe head coach Michael Hoffpauir gathered his team to settle them down.
Later in the third, Lee County point guard Joe Frazier was whistled for his fourth foul of the game just when it was starting to look like Lee was on a roll. But with Frazier sitting, freshman Braylan Chaney hit two 3-pointers at the end of the quarter to close the gap to just four points at 41-37.
The fourth quarter belonged to Monroe, however. Two 3-pointers by Andrico Jackson and another one from Burns were more points (9) than the Trojans could score against an inspired Tornadoes defense.
Henderson was named the tournament MVP and scored 20 points to lead the Tornadoes. Burns added 14, while Jackson and Jaquan Maddox each scored eight. The Trojans didn't have anyone hit double figures but Fugerson and Kromah each scored seven to lead the team.
Monroe will begin region competition Tuesday, Jan. 4 with No. 9 -ranked Bainbridge. The Bearcats bring a 12-1 record into the game. The Trojans will be in Cordele to face Crisp County next Saturday.
